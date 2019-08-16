Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

BSV stock remained flat at $$81.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $81.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

