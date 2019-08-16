Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 48,116 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 479,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,572,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,983,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 382,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 244,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.58. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

