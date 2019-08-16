Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,547,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 217,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,149 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,771,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,765,000.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.49.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

