VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $296,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

BMV MGK traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $127.94. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1-year low of $1,825.50 and a 1-year high of $2,204.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55.

