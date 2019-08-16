Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Vaso had a negative return on equity of 82.38% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

OTCMKTS VASO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.