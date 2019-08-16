Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $7.78. Velan shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.65 million and a P/E ratio of -23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.16.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.31 million during the quarter.

About Velan (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

