Velocys (LON:VLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), with a volume of 416276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.73.

About Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

