Verso (NYSE:VRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Verso has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

VRS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,937. The company has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verso has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verso by 3,665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verso by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,810,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Verso by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 238,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Verso by 873.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

