VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stake Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 159,863 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in VF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in VF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,392. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

