Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,517,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 20,838,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

VIAB opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viacom will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,179,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 40.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Viacom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,035,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Viacom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,738,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

