Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.60. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 6,863,659 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 108.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

