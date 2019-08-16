Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

VIPS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 382,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 308.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,848,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Vipshop by 56.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,070,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,170 shares during the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

