Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CICC Research raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 3,549,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

