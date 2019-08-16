Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.20. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.