Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Viveve Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viveve Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Viveve Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. 4,342,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.21. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

