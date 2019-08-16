Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) PT Lowered to GBX 148

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 148 ($1.93) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VVO. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivo Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vivo Energy to an outperform rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Vivo Energy stock opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.54) on Monday. Vivo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 93.71 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.64 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

