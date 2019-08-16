Vmoto (ASX:VMT) Shares Down 8.7%

Vmoto Ltd (ASX:VMT)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 610,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25.

In related news, insider Yiting (Charles) Chen 5,158,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th.

Vmoto Company Profile (ASX:VMT)

Vmoto Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing and distribution of green electric powered two-wheel vehicles. It also manufactures and distributes petrol scooters and four wheel all-terrain vehicles. The company offers its products primarily under the Vmoto, Super Soco, and E-Max brand names in approximately 27 countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and South Africa.

