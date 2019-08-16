Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. Voxeljet updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VJET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.91. Voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

VJET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Voxeljet from $5.50 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VJET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voxeljet by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 969,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voxeljet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voxeljet by 162.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About Voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

