Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $18.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

WNC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $7,899,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 57.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 72,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 96,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

