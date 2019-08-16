Wagner Bowman Management Corp Buys 2,071 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

