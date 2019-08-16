Wagner Bowman Management Corp Buys 560 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.24. 250,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,733. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.