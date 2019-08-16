Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,842,000 after buying an additional 97,909 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,085,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $187.28. The company had a trading volume of 381,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,223. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

