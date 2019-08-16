Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $16.34 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 3.8% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.73. 54,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,344. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

