Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 1,018 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,210.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,433 shares of company stock worth $6,599,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.