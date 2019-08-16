Wagner Bowman Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $153.44. 51,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,428. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

