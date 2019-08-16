Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,182.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,157.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $817.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

