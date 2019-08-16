Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $123.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.68.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $113.76. 4,331,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $306.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 820,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $83,263,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,586,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,918,191 shares of company stock worth $405,136,249 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

