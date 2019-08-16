Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.40. 98,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

