Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €100.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.33 ($108.53).

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA stock opened at €79.30 ($92.21) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a 12-month high of €90.80 ($105.58). The company has a market cap of $569.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.52.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

