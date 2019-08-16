Warburg Research Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Indus (ETR:INH)

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INH has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Indus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.34 ($64.35).

Shares of ETR INH opened at €32.05 ($37.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.33. Indus has a 52 week low of €33.20 ($38.60) and a 52 week high of €56.90 ($66.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.07.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

