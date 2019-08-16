Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Bank of America cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.91. 16,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Waters has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $255.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Waters by 46.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Waters by 32.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

