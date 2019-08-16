Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,645 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.90. 18,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $287.66 and a one year high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

