Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,914 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 892,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $3,081,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,364.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $986,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,556 shares of company stock worth $8,295,927. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.