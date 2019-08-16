Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $51,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $55,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,047. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $3,984,835. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.