Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 611.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

