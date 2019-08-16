Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,332 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,254 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7,154.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,210,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,981 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,355,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,847 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,866 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

