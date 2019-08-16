Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 24,896 Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,543.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,558. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

