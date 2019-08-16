Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 42,827 Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

CNA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,298. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.