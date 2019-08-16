Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,777 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $216,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 233.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

TXN traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.66. 113,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

