Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,752. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

