Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 36,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

