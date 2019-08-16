Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

