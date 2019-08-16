Wedbush Cuts Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Price Target to $13.00

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UMRX. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 340.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

