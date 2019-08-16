Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,154 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.94.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.06, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $6,693,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total value of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $131,355.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

