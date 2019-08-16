Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,623. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $137.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

