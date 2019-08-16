Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,148 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 182,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 44,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

