Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after buying an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $1,475,604 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

