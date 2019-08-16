Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 29,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.65. 2,367,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,795. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.60. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $252.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $6,089,698.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $15,785,800 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

