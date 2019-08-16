Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,549,000 after buying an additional 3,435,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,285,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,236,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paychex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,145,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,051,000 after buying an additional 408,769 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,848,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,266,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

