Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $284,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $230.62. 8,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.18. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.